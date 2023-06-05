English
FADA May Data | Auto retail sales in India rebound with strong growth in multiple segments, EV sector thrives

FADA May Data | Auto retail sales in India rebound with strong growth in multiple segments, EV sector thrives

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 5, 2023 11:03:12 AM IST (Published)

The electric vehicle (EV) sector achieved significant progress this month, accounting for 8 percent of the total vehicle retail sales.

After a sluggish start to the financial year 2024, auto retail sales in India have shown signs of revival in the month of May. The total auto retail sales experienced a 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). In May 2023, the total auto retail sales reached 2,019,414 units, compared to 1,833,421 units during the same period last year.

There has been a resurgence in various segments, with two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passenger vehicles (PV), tractors, and commercial vehicles (CV) showing growth rates of 9 percent, 79 percent, 4 percent, 10 percent, and 7 percent, respectively. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has made significant progress, accounting for 8 percent of the total vehicle retail.
This growth was primarily driven by a surge in sales of 2W EVs, contributing 7 percent of overall EV sales, and 3W EVs, which accounted for a substantial 56 percent of their respective total sales. CVs and PVs also made their mark in the EV market, contributing 0.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
X