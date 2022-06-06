New vehicle registrations are still 10% less than pre-COVID times, says FADA

Total vehicle retail in May was up 698 percent over the same month in 2020, according to the latest data from t he Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), but it was still 9.7 percent lower than pre-COVID levels of May 2019.

Commenting on May numbers, FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said: “The Indian auto industry continued its flattish run for the third consecutive month in May." He emphasised that despite an exceptionally healthy year-on-year growth rate across all categories, it is important to note that both May 2021 and May 2020 were affected by nationwide lockdowns.

FADA has said that though the reduction in fuel prices will tame inflation and boost vehicle sales, the increase in third-party insurance premiums will "act as a deterrent for two-wheeler customers to come forward and conclude their purchase decision."

In passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki held its 42 percent market share followed by Hyundai Motors with 14.6 percent, down from 18.7 percent, and Tata Motors with a share of 13.4 percent, a rise from 11 percent in May 2021.

Tata Motors led the commercial vehicles market in May 2022, with a market share of 41.3 percent, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, with a share of 22.1 percent, and Ashok Leyland, with a share of 15.6 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra led the market for tractors with a 22.79 percent share.