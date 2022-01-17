Eyeing Rs 90K crore investment in semiconductors alone; govt in talks with suppliers to address shortage: MEIT

For many months now, semiconductor shortage has been plaguing the auto industry, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, to understand what initiatives and measures the government is eyeing to help the industry brace through this difficult time.

Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEIT), on Monday, said that the government is eyeing investments of Rs 90,000 crore in semiconductors alone. He explained that the supply shortage of chips has been due to rapid growth in demand. He informed that the government has been in talks with chip suppliers to address the shortage issue.

He said, “Supply shortage has been because of the rapid increase in demand for electronics across the world. So, while we look at some of these companies, which are already established here, global players- they have been able to manage their supply chains. For example, the automotive sector has taken a bit of a hit and so is the case with consumer electronics and IT hardware also.”

Gaur highlighted that India has capability in chip designing and not in manufacturing. He explained that in a bid to tide over supply constraints, some companies have been eyeing overseas acquisitions as well. Gaur mentioned that semiconductor production in India will be possible only after 2 years.

He said, “We are doing what we can to be able to tide over the shortage. I believe some of the companies are also looking at acquisitions abroad in terms of getting assured supply for their own product segment.”

According to Gaur, India's policy pitch was aimed at latching on to the digitisation opportunity. He explained that the mobile profit-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has seen $5 billion being committed in 5 years. Additionally, the IT hardware PLI scheme has seen companies like HP, Dell and Acer commit investments.

He said, “Mobile is one segment, which we see growing from USD 34 billion presently to almost USD 150 billion in the next 5 years. Apart from that, IT hardware is another segment in which we have seen PLI scheme rolled out this fiscal. We are attracting global companies like HP, Dell, Acer and they are also committing significant production volume to India.”

