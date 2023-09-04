Exter takes Hyundai’s SUV sales to 64%

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) now account for a strong 64 percent of Hyundai’s total sales. The demand for SUVs has been driven up by the launch of the new Exter, which has received 65,000 bookings so far and has a six-month waiting period. In H1 of 2023, SUVs were 54 percent of Hyundai’s sales and after the launch of the Exter, the SUV share has risen to 64 percent.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, while speaking to CNBC-TV18, said that SUV demand is almost equally strong in rural and urban areas. "19 percent of sales came from rural areas in August. SUV demand is equally good in both rural and urban areas. This is because of better road infrastructure and better internet connectivity in villages now,” he added.

Garg said that the festive season has been off to a good start with the company seeing a 10 percent growth in sales in Kerala during Onam. Overall, Hyundai expects a 9-10 percent growth in passenger car sales during the entire festive season compared to last year.

Also Read: Honda unveils Elevate SUV in Indian market with prices up to Rs 16 lakh

Hyundai’s flagship SUV Creta continues to register strong growth, with a monthly off-take of approximately 13,000 units. The company is seeing a strong demand for cars with higher safety features. “35 percent of the sales of the Verna sedan are for the model with ADAS features and now we are also launching the new Venue with ADAS features,” said Garg.

Hyundai recently announced a Rs 20,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu towards localisation of electric vehicles. In order to deepen its manufacturing footprint in India, Hyundai recently signed an asset purchase agreement for acquisition of Talegaon Plant.

Also Read: Mercedes CEO predicts higher EV production costs for the foreseeable future