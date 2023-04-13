Exports remain a concern for auto sector according to SIAM data

SIAM however believes, the fall in exports to a few countries has been mainly due to unfavourable forex situation. “A dip witnessed in exports is a concern but we expect an improvement in coming months. The government's push to use rupee for trade will also aid recovery," SIAM President, Vinod Aggarwal said.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' (SIAM) latest data for March reveals some concerning trends on the exports front, with a sharp fall seen in motorcycle and three-wheeler segments, leading to a 26 percent decline in total export sales. Both these segments have registered a significant decline from last March, with motorcycles falling 39 percent and three-wheelers 50 percent.

SIAM however believes, the fall in exports to a few countries has been mainly due to unfavourable forex situation. “A dip witnessed in exports is a concern but we expect an improvement in coming months. The government's push to use rupee for trade will also aid recovery," SIAM President, Vinod Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18.

This decline has come despite some of the two-wheeler companies claiming to have seen a recovery in March. Bajaj Auto, in the latest interaction with CNBC-TV18 said exports bottomed out in February and have seen a recovery in March led by its biggest export market, Nigeria.

On the domestic front, there has been a growth in most other segments, with the exception of the passenger car segment, which witnessed a decline of nearly 12 percent. This decline though was offset by a jump of 8 percent seen in two-wheelers, while three-wheelers recorded a jump of 69 percent in domestic sales.

Overall sales for March were flat at 19.71 lakh units, with domestic sales growing at nearly 8.5 percent against a fall of 26 percent in exports.

The subdued sentiment was also reflected in the production data, with total production in the month of March seeing a minor growth of 1.4 percent to 20 lakh units. It's important to note that these numbers do not include sales of Tata Motors, Volvo Auto, BMW, and Mercedes.

In Thursday's trading session, the Nifty Auto index has been outperforming benchmarks led by healthy gains in stocks such as Eicher Motors, Maruti and Tata Motors. The export-heavy two-wheeler companies, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors too have been in the green territory for this week. TVS has gained 2 percent, while Bajaj Auto, amid positive brokerage reports, has moved 6 percent higher this week.