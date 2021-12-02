Exports propel Bajaj Auto to No. 1 in 2-wheeler November sales

Bajaj Auto sold 3.38 lakh motorcycles in the domestic and export markets in November 2021, becoming the highest-selling motorcycle manufacturer for the month. This is the first time that Bajaj has topped the monthly sales data if one discounts April 2021 when the industry was struggling with the COVID second wave and thus the readings were skewed.

Hero MotoCorp , which generally tops the list, saw its sales fall 41 percent in November with total wholesales at 3,49,393 units during the month. Two-wheeler companies, in general, have been struggling, but Hero’s problems have been aggravated because it has the largest presence in the rural market.

For Bajaj , exports in November (1,93,520 units) continued to power their sales performance. Domestic sales stood at 1,44,442 units.

"Our presence in over 70 countries has allowed us to deliver a steady performance despite the volatility in the environment," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto.

The recently launched Pulsar F250 and N250, have ensured that the company is offering a full spectrum of sports motorcycles, from entry-level 125 cc to the top-end 250 cc models.

In the exports market, Nigeria, Egypt and Mexico, as per a company release, have achieved their highest ever motorcycle retail sales.

On overall recovery, Sharma told CNBC-TV18 that it has to trickle down into the entry-level segment and batted for some intervention.

"As you know that the two-wheeler industry, over the last three to four years, has been facing a lot of regulatory and other cost increases. So some relief on that side would certainly do something to kick start the recovery in the bottom half of the industry,” mentioned Sharma.