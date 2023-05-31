The partnership, which aims to redefine the future of the EV industry and foster widespread adoption, will lease 1000 Altigreen neEV Tez electric 3-wheelers powered by Exponent.

Exponent Energy, an energy-tech startup that has unlocked a 15-minute full charge for electric vehicles (EVs), has formed a partnership with Alt Mobility, a commercial fleet leasing and lifecycle management platform. The partnership, which aims to redefine the future of the EV industry and foster widespread adoption, will lease 1,000 Altigreen neEV Tez electric 3-wheelers powered by Exponent.

Alt Mobility said that its platform offers full-stack integrated fleet lifecycle management including leasing, insurance, and service management to maximize fleet uptime and lower operating costs, thus providing the lowest total cost of ownership for fleet partners.

Dev Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Alt Mobility, in a statement, said: “Our data-driven asset underwriting, continuous fleet monitoring and management is driven towards improving asset bankability, prolonging asset life with the ultimate objective to reduce the cost of financing and maximizing asset resale value.”