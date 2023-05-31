English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsExponent Energy, Alt Mobility partner to lease 1,000 fast charging electric 3 wheelers

Exponent Energy, Alt Mobility partner to lease 1,000 fast-charging electric 3-wheelers

Exponent Energy, Alt Mobility partner to lease 1,000 fast-charging electric 3-wheelers
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  May 31, 2023 4:17:20 PM IST (Published)

The partnership, which aims to redefine the future of the EV industry and foster widespread adoption, will lease 1000 Altigreen neEV Tez electric 3-wheelers powered by Exponent.

Exponent Energy, an energy-tech startup that has unlocked a 15-minute full charge for electric vehicles (EVs), has formed a partnership with Alt Mobility, a commercial fleet leasing and lifecycle management platform. The partnership, which aims to redefine the future of the EV industry and foster widespread adoption, will lease 1,000 Altigreen neEV Tez electric 3-wheelers powered by Exponent.

Alt Mobility said that its platform offers full-stack integrated fleet lifecycle management including leasing, insurance, and service management to maximize fleet uptime and lower operating costs, thus providing the lowest total cost of ownership for fleet partners.
Dev Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Alt Mobility, in a statement, said: “Our data-driven asset underwriting, continuous fleet monitoring and management is driven towards improving asset bankability, prolonging asset life with the ultimate objective to reduce the cost of financing and maximizing asset resale value.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X