Explainer: MoRTH’s draft notification and what it proposes

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification to supersede the All-India Tourist Vehicle (Authorisation or Permit) Rules, 2021, with an aim to streamline and strengthen the tourist permit regime. According to an official statement, the rules notified in 2021 streamlined and simplified the permit regime for tourist vehicles making it easier for them to operate across India.

Now, with the proposed All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2022, the tourist permit regime offers more provisions and independence to the authorities.

Here’s a look at the key objectives of the new rules.

Reduction of Compliance Burden

To reduce compliance burden and simplify the procedure for All India Permit applicants, under the All-India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules 2022, the provision of authorization and All India Tourist Permit has been made independent of each other.

Financial relief to smaller tourist vehicle operators

As per the draft notification, new categories of tourist vehicles have been proposed with lesser permit fees for low capacity vehicles. This is aimed to provide considerable financial relief to smaller tourist operators. These vehicle operators will now be required to pay lower fees as per the seating capacity of their vehicle(s).

Now, vehicles with a seating capacity of less than five people will need to pay Rs 20,000 annually or Rs 6,000 quarterly as permit fee.

While for vehicles with seating capacity of five or more but less than ten the permit fee is Rs 30,000 annually and Rs 9,000 quarterly.

Vehicles with seating capacity of 10 or more but less than 23 will need to pay Rs 80,000 annually or Rs 24,000 quarterly.

Lastly, vehicle with seating capacity over 23 are required to pay Rs 3,00,000 annually or Rs 1,00,000 quarterly.

Promotion of EVs and low emission vehicles

To promote adoption and deployment of electric and low emission vehicles, no cost permit to the operator(s) has been proposed.

Battery operated tourist vehicle and tourist vehicle driven on methanol or ethanol fuel, shall be issued at zero permit fee online as per the new rules.

Better record keeping

The provision to keep a record of the tourist travelling in a tourist vehicle has also been proposed in the new rules. As per the proposed rule, tourist vehicles other than a motor cab plying under the permit, shall always carry a list of passengers in electronic form or in physical form, with the details of origin and the destination of each passenger.

The tourist vehicle operator must maintain record electronically, of the passengers, including journey details, for a minimum period of one year.

These records shall be made available to the Jurisdictional Transport Authority or any other law enforcement officer on demand.

The rules also state that no record of the passengers should be shared with any other person or organisation or company.

Comments and suggestions are invited from all stakeholders within a period of 30 days.

