Explained: Why Toyota shifted gears towards electric vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp has committed 8 trillion yen ($70 billion) to electrify its automobiles by 2030. About half of the pledge will be used to develop a battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up, as the automaker looks to tap a growing market for zero-emission cars. The company’s CEO announced the shift towards battery vehicles, long after its global rivals had or are moving away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that use fossil fuels.

While the decision has been called sudden by some, early signs had pointed to changes happening in the world’s largest automaker. Earlier in December, the company had announced that it was in the process of preparing a new Europe-specific vehicle platform that would be capable of supporting full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric powertrains.

“I believe that achieving carbon neutrality means realising a world in which all people living on this planet continue to live happily. We want to help realise such a world. This has been and will continue to be Toyota's wish and our mission as a global company. For that challenge, we need to reduce CO2 emissions as much as possible, as soon as possible,” said Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda.

Why did Toyota change its mind?

Traditional carmakers have been under significantly higher pressure from activists, regulators, and others to shift to vehicles that are carbon-neutral at the very least. While automobile companies had been reluctant to make a complete changeover, the growth in the demand and sales of electric vehicles and Tesla’s incredible success has convinced many.

Government incentives and national plans to promote electric vehicles in an effort to reduce national emissions have also played a significant role in the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.

Toyota, which had been cautioning against the rapid adaption of EVs until recently, would question whether consumers would actually buy battery-powered EVs, saying that EVs weren’t necessarily better for the environment than hybrid vehicles and that a sudden shift to EVs could jeopardise Japan’s auto industry.

But now the company is pushing ahead with plans of BEV adoption.

“We are living in a diversified world and in an era in which it is hard to predict the future. Therefore, it is difficult to make everyone happy with a one-size-fits-all option. That is why Toyota wants to prepare as many options as possible for our customers around the world,” Toyoda said.

Where does Toyota stand in the EV segment?

While Toyota is only entering the BEV fray, the company had been a leading innovator for other types of carbon-neutral vehicles. The company’s hybrid electric vehicle, the Prius, has been one of the world’s most-sold hybrid vehicles. The company has also been leading development and research in hybrid vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles and additionally hydrogen-fuelled vehicles.

“We believe that all electrified vehicles can be divided into two categories, depending on the energy that they use. One category is that of ‘carbon-reducing vehicles.’ If the energy that powers vehicles is not clean, the use of an electrified vehicle, no matter what type it might be, would not result in zero CO2 emissions,” Toyoda explained.

The other category is that of ‘carbon-neutral vehicles.’ “Vehicles in this category run on clean energy and achieve zero CO2 emissions in the whole process of their use. We at Toyota will do our utmost to realise such vehicles,” he added.