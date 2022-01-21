Explained: Why graphite is important for EVs

Electric vehicles have been increasing in popularity all across the globe. Boosted by the spur to change to lower and zero carbon emission vehicles, nations have been trying to increase the adoption of EVs. But even as EV brands like Tesla are selling a record number of vehicles supply chains issues threaten future adoption.

While the price of rare commodities like lithium, cobalt, PVDF and others have risen dramatically over the past year, supply chain issues are now threatening the supply of even seemingly more abundant commodities like granite.

Why is granite important?

Every battery is made of two parts, a cathode and an anode. The cathode is the positive side of the battery while the anode is the negative portion of the battery. Most modern electric batteries are made out of lithium-ion cathodes, which can be found everywhere from smartphones to appliances, to EVs. But equally important is the anode portion of the battery, where granite plays a crucial role.

Though research is already underway to use other materials like sodium-ion, nickel cobalt manganese, and lithium iron phosphate for the cathodes, granite is expected to remain the most widely used element in the anode. According to BloombergNEF, graphite will remain the dominant material used in anodes until 2035.

What’s the issue with graphite?

As the demand for graphite increases, the production is struggling to keep up. Consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) estimates to see a roughly 20,000-tonne graphite deficit in 2022, reported Reuters. This is in contrast with a roughly 20,000-tonne graphite surplus in 2021.

Graphite can be found both naturally and manufactured synthetically, but supply chains have not been adopted to keep up with the production levels needed. China produces nearly 90 percent of the world’s graphite, a testament to its dominant position on the entire EV supply chain. Companies are already sweeping up the amount of graphite available in the market.

"Graphite consumers, whether within China or outside, are fighting over a limited stock of material," George Miller, an analyst with BMI, told Reuters.

What are companies doing?