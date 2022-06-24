Explained: What is Global NCAP crash testing protocol and how Indian cars stack up

Cars in India will soon follow a star rating regime based on safety parameters that will help buyers make an informed decision. Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport And Highways Minister, on June 24 approved the draft notification for the introduction of Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), a mechanism under which Indian cars will be accorded 'star ratings' based on their performance in crash tests.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari said Bharat NCAP will not just help customers opt for safer cars, but also promote healthy competition among companies to manufacture safer vehicles and increase their export-worthiness.

The mechanism will play a crucial role in making the country’s automobile industry aatmanirbhar, he said.

Bharat NCAP’s testing protocol will be aligned with global crash-test protocols keeping in mind the existing Indian regulations. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can get their vehicles tested in India's own in-house testing facilities, the minister added.

Till now, cars in India had to follow the Global NCAP rating system as there was no Indian standardised crash test rating mechanism.

Although the minister said the Indian cars will have the star rating soon, it is not clear if the tests would be mandatory for them.

ALSO READ | Renault Kiger gets 4-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

What is the global NCAP?

The US was the first country to start a programme that provided information on car safety with regard to crashes to customers in 1978. Since then, a number of similar programmes were started across regions such as Euro NCAP, Australasian NCAP, Japan NCAP, ASEAN NCAP and China NCAP, which were based on the American model.

In 2011, a UK-based charity Towards Zero Foundation formed the Global NCAP to enhance cooperation among the various NCAPs and promote vehicle crash-testing and reporting in emerging markets.

How are the cars tested?

The individual NCAPs follow their own protocol to test and score cars. The Euro NCAP tests side impact, side pole, full frontal and front offset, while the Global NCAP tests front offset crash.

To conduct the front offset crash test, the car is driven at 64 kmph and with 40 percent overlap into a deformable barrier. The barrier is considered to be the equivalent of a crash between two cars of the same weight.

Difference with India

Till now, cars in India had to meet front offset and side impact crash requirements to become eligible for sale in the country. The tests were conducted at 56 kmph speed, which is lower than the Global NCAP’s front offset crash test speed. However, the standards are in line with the United Nations’ Regulation 94 for front impact protection. This difference made Indian cars eligible for sale in India but were poorly rated by Global NCAP.

How are the cars rated?

The safer the car, the higher is the star rating assigned to it. The rating is given based on the scores achieved in the parameters such as adult occupant protection and child occupant protection in the crash test.

A driver’s side airbag is also mandatory under the Global NCAP to qualify for a one-star rating. It is because of this parameter that non-airbag versions of the Volkswagen Polo and Tata Zest were awarded zero stars.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | EV makers may soon have to follow BIS standards for batIndian ratings

In a reply in the Rajya Sabha in March, Gadkari had said the Bharat NCAP will test cars and allocate star rating from 1 to 5.