Explained: Transport ministry's clarification on batteries of new electric vehicles being sold separately

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) clarified that automobile firms could at their discretion sell electric vehicles without the batteries, and that such vehicles can be registered by the buyer.

“For the promotion of electric two and three-wheelers there are recommendations to delink the battery cost from the vehicle cost. Vehicles can then be sold in the market without the battery. This will make the upfront cost of the electric two and three-wheeler lesser than an international combustion engine vehicle”, said the MORTH note written to states. The note said that batteries can be sold separately by the OEM or the energy service provider.

First things first. Is this a new rule?

No. This is a clarification, not an amendment to Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

What's the government's rationale for such a policy?

To make electric vehicles more affordable. The battery cost amounts to 30-40 percent of the total cost of the vehicle. Industry sources also say this is a move aimed at encouraging battery swapping technology. In battery swapping, a customer can swap his discharged battery with a fully charged one

Does the industry agree with this view?

India’s electric vehicle makers don't think an electric vehicle sold without a battery would be cheaper as the customer would still have to purchase a battery from the vehicle manufacturer or an energy service provider.

Also, an electric vehicle attracts a GST of 5 percent, and an electric battery bought separately would attract a GST of 18 percent. EV makers point out that there is currently no use case study which suggests that buying the battery separately could be cheaper.

Does the government circular apply only to two and three-wheeler electric vehicles?

The clarification to state governments’ applies to all categories of electric vehicles. Government sources say two and three-wheelers are the low hanging fruit right now because they cost much less then four-wheelers. Currently, an electric two-wheeler in the market costs anywhere between Rs 1-1.5 lakh after the FAME subsidy. Sources have also said that this is a legal clarification which gives an option to manufacturers and not a mandate.

Will a customer get a subsidy on vehicles sold without battery?

It is not clear yet. Industry sources told CNBC-TV they will seek a clarification from MORTH and Department of Heavy Industries (DHI). Officials from DHI did not reply to CNBC-TV18's queries on the issue.

A quick backgrounder on FAME.

The Central government rolled out the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle (FAME) scheme in FY19 for three years. Under the scheme, a customer can get a subsidy of Rs 10000/KWhr for all EVs except buses. The customer gets the subsidy in the form of reduced upfront cost of the vehicle, including the battery.

Will battery swapping make EV’s more affordable?