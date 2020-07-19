Auto Expect two wheeler sales to increase amid COVID-19 situation: Eicher Motors Updated : July 19, 2020 04:19 PM IST Commenting on Royal Enfield's international operations, Lal said it was well poised to expand and lead the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. The company has presence in the two-wheeler segment through Royal Enfield, which sells niche bikes across domestic and international markets. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply