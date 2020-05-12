  • SENSEX
Expect no recovery in auto components sector in 2020, warns ACMA

Updated : May 12, 2020 03:09 PM IST

As industrial activity in the country makes a cautious restart, top automakers have warned that production cannot assume sustainable levels until all auto components makers are out of containment zones.
While most components makers in major industrial auto states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand have got partial relaxations, ACMA says production will remain a challenge until 'everyone is ready and capable'.
