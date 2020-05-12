Expect no recovery in auto components sector in 2020, warns ACMA

Ramping up sustainable production in case demand for automobiles comes up will remain a significant challenge, and further extension of the coronavirus-forced ongoing lockdown will lead to an exponential loss in revenue and cash flow, according to the apex body of auto components manufacturers in India.

As industrial activity in the country makes a cautious restart, top automakers have warned that production cannot assume sustainable levels until all auto components makers are out of containment zones.

"Every OEM [original equipment manufacturer] has hundreds of suppliers, which in turn have thousands of factories across India feeding parts to OEMs,” Deepak Jain told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview. He is the president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India.

“The biggest challenge is that not all companies have got permissions from district authorities to operate. We cannot have sustainable production until there is full unison of production throughout supply chain.

“The automotive ecosystem is interdependent, and the supply chain is absolutely integrated and quite complex. There is no meaning creating parts for vehicles which cannot be sold,” Jain added.

While most components makers in major industrial auto states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand have got partial relaxations, ACMA says production will remain a challenge until "everyone is ready and capable”. Until then it will be a "start and stop scenario", which is the "worst-case for the industry" in this crisis.

"Where the working capital and cash is already short, starting up will need more and more cash. Because of some dealers being in red or orange [zones] haven't got permission to start, that stops the entire supply chain,” said Jain.

ACMA also believes that no recovery in volumes can be expected in 2020, and that resuming normal operations will likely begin in the latter half of 2021.

"We were already facing a 20-month long downturn before COVID-19. Pre-Covid-19 and post-BSIV-to-BSVI transition, the industry was expecting a recovery during the second half of current financial year. A recovery in this year looks difficult", said Jain.

On the exports front, Jain said that some exporters are beginning to see some traction. "ACMA members exports worth $15 billion annually. Markets that we export to, such as Europe, Brazil and the US, are showing signs of opening up. It was imperative that we started running our export lines at least", Jain said, adding that the manufacturers are finding some movement going through the ports and are able to fulfil obligations towards export orders.