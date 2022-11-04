Exotic Wheels sells India’s only green Aston Martin Vantage S 2011

By CNBCTV18.com

Powered by a 4L 3,982 cc machine, the Aston Martin Vantage S 2011 has a peak power of 503 bhp @6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 685 Nm @5,000 rpm.

Exotic Wheels, which offers the widest range of the most exclusive and aspirational collection of pre-owned sports cars, recently sold an Aston Martin Vantage S 2011 Kermit Green, the only such pre-owned car available in the country.

Powered by a 4L 3,982 cc machine, the Aston Martin Vantage S 2011 has a peak power of 503 bhp @6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 685 Nm @5,000 rpm. The green collar of the power-packed car is sure to make heads turn as it passes by. The two-seater two-door couple has green exteriors and black interiors.

Some of the features of the interior include Alcantara interiors, Alcantara steering, Alcantara roof, carbon fire exterior package, Bang & Olufsen sound surround, contrast stitching, and red callipers, among others.

The car has been driven only 2,000 km since 2011 and is registered in the union territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It is equipped with automatic transmission feature ensuring the vehicle owner can make the most of his driving.

“There are few cars that are as sleek and powerful as the Aston Martin Vantage S 2011. It is indeed a very rare and exclusive car in India. It is our privilege that Exotic Wheels was the exclusive retail partner for the car and speaks volumes about the growing trust both buyers and sellers of such exclusive cars have in us,” said Himanshu Karnwal, CEO, Exotic Wheels.

Buying of pre-owned premium cars has been popular in western countries for many years, but it is also gradually picking up in India.

“The way people in India look at pre-owned cars, especially premium cars is changing. Our efforts as a company and automobile enthusiasts are also bearing fruit with more people placing their faith in us. We are committed to continuing to serve customers by giving them the opportunity to buy the most exclusive and aspirational pre-owned cars in the country,” said Ashar, Director, Exotic Wheels.

Exotic Wheels deals in high-end car brands including Ferrari, Bentley, Aston Martin, BMW, Jaguar, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, Maserati, Mustang, Audi, Land Rover, Range Rover, etc. It also offers the best buy-back policy, flexible financing options, great insurance deals, and doorstep delivery of the car to make the buying experience completely hassle-free.