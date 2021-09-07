Exclusive: Auto PLI scheme likely to be slashed more than 50%; additional 5% incentive for EVs, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

The outlay for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector may is likely to be reduced to Rs 26,000 crore as against Rs 57,042 crore announced earlier, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The outlay for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector is likely to be reduced to Rs 26,000 crore as against Rs 57,042 crore announced earlier, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. The outlay, however, may be hiked in the future based on the response, they added.

The government had in November 2020 announced Rs 57,042 crore for the auto PLI scheme. Last week, sources had said that instead of announcing the total outlay of 57,000 crore, the government could first announce an initial allocation of approximately Rs 30,000 crore

The PLI scheme, which has been modified with a focus on new automobile technologies, is likely to be taken up by the Union Cabinet on September 15 and the government may look at inviting applications starting November 1 this year.

The beneficiaries under the PLI scheme will be limited to 10 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), 50 auto component manufacturers, and five new non-automotive investors. The scheme shall have an incentive slab for champion OEM and new investors in the range of 8-11 percent on determined sales value, according to sources. There will be an additional incentive of 2 percent on the sales value of over Rs 10,000 crores over five years, they said, adding that there will also be an additional 2 percent incentive for auto component manufacturers for sales value of over 1,250 crores over a period of five years.

Moreover, the scheme will have an additional 5 percent incentive for both manufacturers of OEMs and auto components for battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell-based component and vehicle manufacturing, sources added.

The base year for calculation of incentive will be FY20 except for new non-automotive investors. The eligibility criteria will depend on front-loading investments to avail the incentives under the PLI scheme. Once approved, the government may look at inviting applications starting November this year.

The total incentive payout during five years of the scheme will be capped at Rs 26,000 crore, they said.