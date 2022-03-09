EVs driving orderbook; supply issues a concern: Sona Comstar

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sunjay Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar, and President of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, said that there’s more demand for electric vehicles and the segment is contributing 66 percent to the current order book. He added that there’s no impact on demand per se, however supply issues continue to remain.

"I feel the EV sales are increasing globally and I mean that in terms of the way the markets are panning out, in terms of more demand for electric vehicles in Europe, as well as China and North America. Our order book remains at Rs 17,600 crore with a 66 percent EV revenue. At the moment, we are not seeing any impact in demand, we are still seeing strong demand across sectors, across passenger car, across commercial vehicles. It's a supply issue, more than a demand issue," he said.

Kapur is confident of maintaining margin. He explained that the company is working on cutting costs wherever possible in order to maintain its margin. He also explained that Sona Comstar has a pass-through policy with respect to its commodity prices.

"We don't see a lot of pressure going forward, we will maintain our margins. So as an industry, we are pretty used to this sort of fluctuation, we have been working on cost competitiveness, on building efficiencies in our business and we are a resilient industry and we continue to cut costs, we continue to maintain costs at a level where we can maintain our margins. So we're pretty accustomed to this. We will continue to maintain our profits by cutting costs where we need to, building efficiencies in the system in process engineering, and in operating efficiencies. Currently, we have a pass through when it comes to commodity prices," he said.

