EV two-wheeler startup Odysse launches new scooter model

IST (Published)
Electric two-wheeler startup Odysse currently has four models — E2go, Hawk+, Racer and Evoqis. On Monday, the company announced the expansion of its product range with the launch of the scooter model V2 and and its variant V2+

Electric two-wheeler startup Odysse on Monday announced the expansion of its product range with the launch of a new scooter model V2 and and its variant V2+ with dual water resistant battery.
The V2 is priced at Rs 75,000 while V2+ carries a price tag of Rs 97,500. Both the prices are ex-showroom, the company said in a release.
Apart from Ahmedabad, it is also producing vehicles from facilities in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Currently, it has four models — E2go, Hawk+, Racer and Evoqis. Odysse plans to roll out two more products this year which will take its product range to seven models.
"Odysse V2+ with its 150km mileage will resolve customers from range anxiety along with providing them refreshing color and amazing features," Nemin Vora, CEO at Odysse, said.
Equipped with dual water resistant IP 67 rated battery options, which ensures an uninterrupted driving of 150km in a single charge, the newly launched waterproof motor and battery will significantly improve vehicle's performance and durability. It will also reduce repairs and maintenance during rains, the company said.
