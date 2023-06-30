As per data from VAAHAN, as of June 26, 2023 electric two wheeler sales stand at 33,131 units. According to industry analysts and experts, the reduction in the FAME-II subsidy by the Ministry of Heavy Industries is having a significant negative impact on the growth of India's electric two-wheeler market.

Electric two-wheeler sales in India, which reached a new peak at 104,755 units in May this year, marking a 57 percent increase compared to April, saw a sudden fall in June. The sales were severely impacted after the government subsidy on electric vehicles was reduced.

Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, at the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA), told Autocar Professional that the steep fall in sales was a direct fallout of capping incentives, which has led to an increase in retail prices between Rs 15,000-35,000 across the EV two-wheeler industry.

As per the Autocar report, Hero Electric which clocked retail sales of only 970 units in June 2023, and, its market share, which was above 16 percent earlier, has reduced to a meagre 3 percent. Hero Electric had sold 6,486 units in the same period last year.

Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric and official spokesperson of SMEV told CNBC Awaaz that FAME was expected to catalyse a large-scale conversion of gasoline two-wheelers to electric in a short time. The two-wheeler industry started picking up the tempo, however, the exponential growth was short-lived, as many players got their working capital choked due to blocking of over Rs 1,600 crore of their subsidy.

"It's time the government recalibrates its strategy and decides how important the targets are it set for itself on the role electric two-wheelers have to play in decarbonising India and accelerating the scale while pursuing economic growth." he added.

Interestingly the EV two wheeler sales in the month of June came at 66779 while for May the number crossed the 1 Lakh mark . The growth was attributed to the anticipated rise in prices from June 1 due to the reduction of subsidies.

Achieving the 2 million target seems tough

The NITI Aayog of India has set the target of 1 million units for sale of electric two-wheelers in India for FY23. The sales although came at 7.4 lakh units achieving 71 percent of the target. For FY24 the target is set at 2 million so far the sales have crossed 2 Lakh.

Industry players although expect that the decline is a momentary challenge but industry's overall growth trajectory remains intact. “The reduction in FAME 2 subsidy by the government does pose a momentary challenge to sustain the rate of accelerated adoption of electric scooters for the industry. However, it is crucial to consider the larger picture and the government's perspective. While the increased EV prices might temporarily slow the adoption, we believe that the industry's overall growth trajectory remains intact. We are confident that as technology advances and economies of scale are achieved, EVs will become more affordable, making them accessible to a broader consumer base.” said a spokesperson of Greaves Electric Mobility told CNBC-TV18.