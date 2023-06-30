As per data from VAAHAN, as of June 26, 2023 electric two wheeler sales stand at 33,131 units. According to industry analysts and experts, the reduction in the FAME-II subsidy by the Ministry of Heavy Industries is having a significant negative impact on the growth of India's electric two-wheeler market.

Electric two-wheeler sales in India, which reached a new peak at 104,755 units in May this year, marking a 57 percent increase compared to April, saw a sudden fall in June. The sales were severely impacted after the government subsidy on electric vehicles was reduced.

As per data from VAAHAN, as of June 26, 2023 electric two wheeler sales stood at 33,131 units. According to industry analysts and experts, the reduction in the FAME-II subsidy by the Ministry of Heavy Industries is having a significant negative impact on the growth of India's electric two-wheeler market.

Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, at the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA), told Autocar Professional that the steep fall in sales was a direct fallout of capping incentives, which has led to an increase in retail prices between Rs 15,000-35,000 across the EV two-wheeler industry.