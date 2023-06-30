CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsEV two wheeler sales set to drop significantly in June 2023 after subsidy reductions

EV two-wheeler sales set to drop significantly in June 2023 after subsidy reductions

EV two-wheeler sales set to drop significantly in June 2023 after subsidy reductions
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 30, 2023 4:22:19 PM IST (Published)

As per data from VAAHAN, as of June 26, 2023 electric two wheeler sales stand at 33,131 units. According to industry analysts and experts, the reduction in the FAME-II subsidy by the Ministry of Heavy Industries is having a significant negative impact on the growth of India's electric two-wheeler market.

Electric two-wheeler sales in India, which reached a new peak at 104,755 units in May this year, marking a 57 percent increase compared to April, saw a sudden fall in June. The sales were severely impacted after the government subsidy on electric vehicles was reduced.

As per data from VAAHAN, as of June 26, 2023 electric two wheeler sales stood at 33,131 units. According to industry analysts and experts, the reduction in the FAME-II subsidy by the Ministry of Heavy Industries is having a significant negative impact on the growth of India's electric two-wheeler market.
Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, at the Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA), told Autocar Professional that the steep fall in sales was a direct fallout of capping incentives, which has led to an increase in retail prices between Rs 15,000-35,000 across the EV two-wheeler industry.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X