EV sector drives up auto engineer jobs by 7% in Feb: Report

With demand for electric vehicles gathering momentum, automotive engineers are the need of the hour. Hiring demand for automotive engineers grew 8 percent sequentially in February, according to a report. With the growth of the EV market in the past year, the demand for talent in the automotive, ancillaries and tyres industry witnessed a 7 percent month-on-month growth in February, online employment solutions firm Monster.com said in the report.

The Monster.com report is based on job listings data on its platform in February. Increasing adoption of digitisation and high requirements for tech-enabled skills, acquiring talent with the right skill sets has become fundamental for recruiters in the auto space, the report noted.

Further, a section of this talent, particularly in the EV industry, has also come to be termed as 'Green Engineers,' it added. Meanwhile, the report revealed that the automotive industry exhibited a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in demand for talent in February.

The report further revealed that the demand trend for auto engineer roles has been fluctuating over the course of the pandemic as a result of lockdowns and several waves of COVID-19. It said the demand curve indicates a stark 23 percent growth in December 2021 compared to November 2021, owing to festive demand.

However, the demand for auto roles witnessed a 9 percent downtrend in January 2022, which was temporary, as it again grew in February mainly boosted by the PLI scheme for the industry as well as Budget 2022 accommodations, it added. Bengaluru and Delhi witness the highest demand for automotive engineers in February 2022, said the report.

Data from Monster.com showed that Bengaluru (18 percent) and Delhi-NCR (15 percent) hold the highest share of demand for automotive engineers in India, along with other metro cities. Tier 2 and 3 cities showed a negligible job posting activity in this regard, it said.

This could be attributed to the growth of EV and auto sectors in metros with a consequential uptick for talent demand in these cities, it said. "Given that the sector has been considerably impacted by the pandemic, this is a win implying more job creation and employment generation," said Sekhar Garisa, Chief Executive Officer of Monster.com, a Quess company.