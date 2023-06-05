EV sales saw sharp jump in May thanks to expected price rises due to subsidy reductions

Out of the total 157,338 electric vehicles (EVs) sold in May 2023, two- and three-wheeled EVs, made up 66 percent (104,829 units) and 28 percent (44,609 units) respectively of the overall EV market. Electric passenger vehicles, witnessing increased demand as consumers shift to e-mobility for personal usage, accounted for 7,443 units, representing a 4.73 percent share. The remaining 1.27 percent share of the total EV market was attributed to electric buses and goods vehicles.

May has proven to be a significant month in the electric vehicle (EV) segment in India as the cumulative sales of all EV segments, including two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, buses, and light and heavy goods vehicles, reached over 150,000 units. May was the eighth consecutive month where EV sales surpassed the 100,000-unit mark, based on retail data from the government website Vahan, which tracks vehicle registrations.

In May 2023, sales reached 157,338 units, surpassing the previous record set in March 2023 of 140,669 units by 16,669 units. This represented a strong month-on-month increase of 41.74 percent compared to April 2023's sales of 110,999 units. Furthermore, the year-on-year growth stood at 125 percent, reflecting a substantial increase from May 2022's sales of 69,901 units.

Out of the total 157,338 electric vehicles (EVs) sold in May 2023, two- and three-wheeled EVs, made up 66 percent (104,829 units) and 28 percent (44,609 units) respectively of the overall EV market. Electric passenger vehicles, witnessing increased demand as consumers shift to e-mobility for personal usage, accounted for 7,443 units, representing a 4.73 percent share. The remaining 1.27 percent share of the total EV market was attributed to electric buses and goods vehicles.

"Electric Vehicles (EVs) made impressive strides this month, contributing to 8 percent of the total vehicle retail. This was buoyed by a surge in 2W EV sales that contributed 7 percent and 3W EV sales contributing a substantial 56 percent of their respective total sales. The CV and PV categories also marked their presence in the EV landscape, with respective contributions of 0.5 percent and 2.5 percent," said Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA.

The growth in sales for the segment can be attributed to the anticipated rise in prices from June 1 due to the reduction of subsidies

“The rapid surge in retail sales of electric scooters in May is a result of the growing acceptance and reliability of electric vehicles in India. This surge was prompted by an anticipated price increase effective June 1 due to reduced Fame-2 subsidy incentives on electric scooters," said, Sanjay Behl, CEO & executive director, of Greaves Electric Mobility

Singhania also said, "The two-wheeler sales were positively influenced by seasonal factors like the marriage season, changes in the FAME subsidies effective from June, and the recovery of rural demand, which hint towards a promising future in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic."

India recently decided to reduce the subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme on electric two-wheelers. The Ministry of Heavy Industries, in its recent notification, announced a modification in the FAME India Phase II scheme and dropped the subsidy on electric two-wheelers to Rs 10,000 per kWh from the existing Rs 15,000 per kWh and the maximum subsidy cap from 40 percent to 15 percent.