EV sales saw sharp jump in May thanks to expected price rises due to subsidy reductions

Out of the total 157,338 electric vehicles (EVs) sold in May 2023, two- and three-wheeled EVs, made up 66 percent (104,829 units) and 28 percent (44,609 units) respectively of the overall EV market. Electric passenger vehicles, witnessing increased demand as consumers shift to e-mobility for personal usage, accounted for 7,443 units, representing a 4.73 percent share. The remaining 1.27 percent share of the total EV market was attributed to electric buses and goods vehicles.

May has proven to be a significant month in the electric vehicle (EV) segment in India as the cumulative sales of all EV segments, including two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, buses, and light and heavy goods vehicles, reached over 150,000 units. May was the eighth consecutive month where EV sales surpassed the 100,000-unit mark, based on retail data from the government website Vahan, which tracks vehicle registrations.

In May 2023, sales reached 157,338 units, surpassing the previous record set in March 2023 of 140,669 units by 16,669 units. This represented a strong month-on-month increase of 41.74 percent compared to April 2023's sales of 110,999 units. Furthermore, the year-on-year growth stood at 125 percent, reflecting a substantial increase from May 2022's sales of 69,901 units.

