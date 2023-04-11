English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsEV sales cross 1 million in FY23, two wheelers lead the way

EV sales cross 1 million in FY23, two-wheelers lead the way

EV sales cross 1 million in FY23, two-wheelers lead the way
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 11, 2023 9:30:19 AM IST (Published)

Electric vehicle sales in India crossed the one million mark for the first time last fiscal, the two-wheeler segment leading the way.  The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) stated that the EV industry as a whole registered 11,52,021 units, which was 58 percent more than FY22's 7,26,861 units.

Recommended Articles

View All
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — here'r the key takeaways from India's largest PE deal in healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — here'r the key takeaways from India's largest PE deal in healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Of all the electric vehicles, high-speed two-wheelers recorded the largest sales in FY23 at 7,26,976 units or 62 percent. However, EV two-wheelers' adoption dropped month-on-month, ending the annual shortfall of over 25 percent over NITI Aayog's minimum target.
Other than this, the sales of two-wheelers also included as many as 120,000 low-speed e-scooters, as well as 2,85,443 low-speed e-rickshaws and about 50,000 e-cycles. All of this brought the total number of low and hi-speed two-wheeler sales in FY23 to 8,46,976 units.
In FY17, 27,888 electric two wheelers were sold, and in FY22 the sales stood at 3,28,000.
Electric three wheelers sales took the second spot at 34 percent with 4,01,841 units, whereas just 4 percent or 47,217 units of four-wheelers were sold and electric buses stood at 1,904 units or 0.16 percent.
Also Read: Bajaj Auto to now manage Triumph bikes sales in India
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

electric vehicle

Next Article

Bajaj Auto to now manage Triumph bikes sales in India

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X