EV myths debunked: From range anxiety to finding a charging station, issues hurting faster EV adoption explained

Across the world and in India, top automakers have concluded that the future of the automotive industry belongs to electric vehicles (EV). Although a late entrant, the arrival of e-mobility has triggered a transformation in the automotive industry. Apart from having zero tailpipe emissions, EVs are packed with other advantages. They are very convenient to drive and are less expensive to maintain and operate. They also require less maintenance and can be charged at home.

Despite their clear benefits, people are cautious of buying EVs, mostly because of the myths surrounding it. Here’s a look at some of the myths and how they are missing the mark.

It is difficult to find a charging station:

One of the biggest impediments to EV adoption is the lack of charging infrastructure. According to a poll conducted by Grant Thornton Bharat-FICCI, India would require to set up 400,000 charging stations by 2026 to meet the demand from two million EVs on the road, Mint reported.

The Centre has taken several initiatives to expand the EV charging infrastructure with the view to promote manufacturing and adoption of EVs. At present, there are a total of 1,640 operational public EV chargers in India, of which 940 stations are Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. To further enhance charging facilities, the government set up 678 public EV charging stations between October 2021 and January 2022 in these nine cities.

EVs are expensive: Cost is another big concern for the EV buyer. At present, EVs are available for as low as Rs 12 lakh in India. The Tata Tigor, with the new Ziptron powertrain, is available at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Another homegrown automaker, Mahindra Group, offers the e-Verito for Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 13.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Although EVs are slightly costlier than the ICE cars, the initial cost can be offset by lower running and maintenance costs.

Financing of EV is difficult: Retail finance for EVs in India has been slow to pick up. A recent report by government thinktank Niti Aayog and the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) India said there was scope for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the country to achieve an EV financing market size of Rs 40,000 crore by 2025, PTI reported.

Recognising the need for providing lending facilities for buying EVs, the report stressed the need to include the facility in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) priority-sector lending (PSL) guidelines. At present, the State Bank of India offers green car loans to customers. The bank offers a discount of 20 basis points on interest rates over other auto loans to those applying for EV loans.

EVs will go farther than expected: Electric cars have a reputation of being able to move around only within the city. However, that is a thing of the past. Tata Tigor EV has a range of 306 km per charge which can take you from Delhi to Jaipur.

