Our target is for India to become a hub for global EV manufacturing, says heavy industries ministry secretary

The focus today is on India's strengthening electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. The heavy industries ministry has made it mandatory for EV makers to carry out certain tests from April 2023 in order to avail incentives under several schemes, such as the production-linked incentive (PLI) for automobiles, PLI for auto components, the ACC PLI scheme and the FAME incentive scheme as well.

This comes after instances of a dozen EVs catching fire being reported since March. Starting April 2023, EVs will have to undergo new mandatory tests on battery packs, cells, temperature cycling, altitude simulation, shock exposure, fire exposure. These are just some of the tests that the BMS, battery packs and the cell has to be subjected to.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Arun Goel, secretary of heavy industries ministry to understand why these tests are important from a safety point of view.

Goel said that many of the standards have already been prescribed and implemented.

“Till now our AIS did not go to cell level. It is the cells which make the battery. So to ensure safety at the fundamental level, we have to have standards at the cell level. So for anybody to take advantage of the government from April 2023, they will have to do the cell level tests such as the impact test, temperature cycling, shock test, vibration test, fire exposure and altitude simulation," he said.

At the battery pack level, four tests have been added — the case test, drop or free fall test, immersion test, crush test or imbalance charging. "At the BMS level we have come up with tests which are partially being covered under AIS but now we have changed the specifications to international standards in respect of overcurrent protection, communication interface, cell voltage for each series check, current sensors check, cell temperature check, among others," he said.

Therefore, the products being made in India would be of international standards, he said. "This we are not doing overnight. These tests shall be effective for subsidies beyond April 1, 2023," he said.

He said these standards for vehicles are only for those taking advantage of the PLI schemes. “The objectives of PLIs have been to make India a global manufacturing hub in respect of the EV industry. So for that it is essential that the products manufactured in India should have the global standards, otherwise they cannot be exported. So these norms are mandatory only for those vehicles that taking advantage of PLI and FAME. For other vehicles the standards under the CMV Act are applicable,” he said.

Goel also said that the government is taking action against those involved in any wrongdoing. “Wherever we have gotten a complaint, we have got it checked through our testing agencies and wherever we found any substance in the complaint we have taken appropriate steps such as discontinuing that model or withholding the amount which has been paid to that company till the complaint is fully verified. So wherever there is any wrong doing we are taking ultimate action against that person or organisation," he said.

