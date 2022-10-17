EV maker Tunwal Electric faces tax evasion charges

After Hero Electric, a second electric vehicle maker is facing charges of tax evasion. The department of revenue intelligence has served a notice to Pune-based Tunwal Electric.

After Hero Electric, another EV manufacturer — Tunwal Electric — has come under the scanner of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) over alleged tax evation. The DRI has alleged that These allegations are pertaining to the fact that they was they were actually importing CKDs in the garb of auto parts, and thus not submitting the entire — or the actual — duty that was due on these imports.

The government feels that about Rs 100 crore in taxes have not been paid by the Pune based electric vehicle company headed by Jhumarmal Tunwal. While the company has not received any subsidies under the FAME — the government scheme to promote electric vehicle-manufacturing in the country.

Also Read:

When CNBC-TV18 reached out to the company, it said they are taking cognizance of a few judgments. They are in touch with Commissionerate of Ahmedabad and are now awaiting a final outcome of the review proceedings for further clarity.

This company is a small EV manufacturer. The company feels that there is a discrepancy in data — their sales figures and what the government portal. The Vahan portal shows that they have registered only 37 electric vehicles that have been sold by these companies, whereas the company website says that it supplies 4,000 vehicles per month.