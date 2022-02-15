EV launch plan on track; SUV segment remains a concern for co: Maruti Suzuki

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shashank Srivastava, ED-Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said that the company is sticking to 2025 timeline for launching an electric vehicle (EV). He also explained that margin has been under pressure due to rising commodity prices. Srivastava said that there is no real fall in booking numbers. he shared that Maruti’s market share is at 65 percent excluding sports utility vehicles (SUVs). However, he mentioned that SUVs do remain a point of concern for the company.

"On EVs, we have our own plans, which I can't really discuss it here. However, I must say we have made an announcement that we should come with the EV before 2025," he said.

Sharing details about the demand picture, Srivastava said that there is no real fall in booking numbers. He explained that both enquiries and bookings continue to be strong despite the price hikes. He also added that demand for CNG has been going up dramatically. Highlighting it further, he shared that Maruti’s market share is at 65 percent excluding sports utility vehicles (SUVs). However, he mentioned that SUVs do remain a point of concern for the company.

"The enquiries or the bookings continue to be pretty strong. And despite the price hikes, which most OEMs took in the month of January, we have seen no real fall in terms of the enquiries or the bookings," he said.

"If you see the demand for CNG has been going up dramatically, because the cost of running for CNG vehicles is roughly one-third of the cost of running of diesel and petrol if they are at around the Rs 100 per liter mark. So we already see a larger shift in favor of CNG and we can see a larger shift - even larger than what we see today - for CNG," he added.

"If you remove the SUVs, the market share of Maruti Suzuki is about 65 percent. It's only the SUV sector that has been an area of concern for Maruti Suzuki," he further mentioned.

On margin, he said that it has been under pressure due to rising commodity prices. He explained that copper, plastic and steel prices have shot up. Currently, Maruti is not able to fully recover all the costs, however, Srivastava remains hopeful that going ahead, metal prices will soften.

"Margins have been under pressure because of the commodity prices which have gone up dramatically increasing the input costs to the auto Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Steel, which was Rs 38 a kilogram (kg), just about a year and a half back is still hovering around that Rs 75-77 per kg mark. Aluminum has also gone up - it's now about USD 1,900 or so. Copper has went up dramatically, came down a little bit but has steadied at around that UDS 9,500 mark, as also plastics and other commodities. So I think while there has been some reduction in terms of the heat on the precious metal side, rhodium, palladium, etc, others still remain quite high. While we have not fully recovered, all the cost increases, which has happened on the commodity front, we do believe that there could be some softening going forward. We see a little bit of softening in the precious metals already," he explained.

On the supply side, he clarified that the situation is getting better. He believes by September, these issues will gradually dial down.

"On the supply side, we have had constraints because of the semiconductor crisis and it is getting progressively better over the last few months. It will possibly get resolved entirely by September, October," he said.

On production woes that Maruti faced during the pandemic, he said that they are back to 90-95 percent levels.

"We were just at around 40 percent of production in September, 60 percent in October, 83 percent in November, about 90 percent in December, and in January also just about 90 percent. So you can expect that the year closing in our calculations, the industry should be around 3.06 million against 2.7 million last year, which means the healthy growth of almost about 13-14 percent," he said.

