EV infra update: Delhi will be cheapest charging hub; 2877 more charging stations in 68 cities

With rising awareness about global warming and crude oil prices again on the rise, automakers are aggressively seeking alternative clean energy options. A paradigm shift is underway in the country for electric vehicle adoption in tandem with building infrastructure to support it. Both governments and companies are rushing to lay the foundations of the next-gen transportation system.

Here are some of the recent updates:

FAME II: Over 2,877 EV charging stations sanctioned

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) recently sanctioned 2,877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under Phase-II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme, as per ANI.

The MHI has also sanctioned the installation of 1,576 EV charging stations across 16 highways and nine expressways.

There will be one charging station every 25 km on both sides of the highways; and one charging station will be for long range/heavy duty EVs every 100 km on both sides of the highways. In cities, a single charging station will be set up in a grid of 3kmx3km.

MG Motor will set up 1000 charging points

The British-Chinese automaker, MG Motor, recently announced that it will set up 1,000 charging points in residential areas across India to accelerate the EV transition. The company already has a network of EV charging stations placed in its dealerships and other locations. The company will also be setting up 100, 50kW DC fast chargers pan-India. The automaker is set to collaborate with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and EV charging companies for this ‘MG Charge’ venture.

Delhi to create the cheapest EV charging network

The Delhi government recently announced that it will initiate the operation of 100 electric vehicle charging stations with 500 points across the national capital by June 27. After the completion of the project, Delhi’s total of charging points will increase to 900. The charging of EVs will cost only Rs 2 per unit in Delhi whereas in other parts of the country it costs close to Rs 10 per unit. This will effectively make Delhi’s EV charging network the cheapest.

Magenta charging stations in educational institutes

Charge point operator (CPO) Magenta group has tied up with Xavier institutes to install EV charging stations at the campuses of their 83 colleges, seven major institutes of business management, 22 technical institutes, 11 research institutes, and over 92 high schools and 15 specialised institutions across India.

The charging stations will be a combination of 30kW DC fast chargers for cars and three wheelers and 7.4kW AC chargers, for two-wheelers, the Telegraph reported.

Bounce battery swapping/charging stations for Greaves EVs

Domestic smart mobility solutions provider, Bounce has announced it will set up battery swapping stations for Greaves electric vehicles in India. It plans to install 300 charging stations in 10 cities across the country. This partnership makes Greaves Retail the first company to use the Bounce Infinity battery-swapping network.

NoBroker, ElectricPe to install chargers in residential areas