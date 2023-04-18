EV growth: Gensol Engineering aims to roll out 10-12,000 cars starting July

Gensol Engineering has set its sights on a new goal of rolling out 10,000 to 12,000 electric cars in FY24. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anmol Singh Jaggi, CMD of the company announced that the company's upcoming EV manufacturing plant is slated to begin its operations in July.

“On the EV side what we expect is that our plant is going to start production in July and our production capacity is for 30,000 cars a year. We expect that we will hit full production by September, which means that for this year we should sell about 10,000 to 12,000 cars,” Singh said.

With the EV manufacturing plant set to start producing electric cars, Gensol Engineering is looking at a significant revenue contribution from electric vehicles in FY24.

“About Rs 500 to 700 crores of revenue will flow in from the EV manufacturing division, which means that on a consolidated basis, the EPC business doing about Rs 2,000 crores which includes Scorpius and the EV manufacturing adding about Rs 500 to 700 crores So, all in all, it should be close to Rs 2,500- 2,700 crores of a top line that we are talking of for FY 24,” he added.

The company has already secured an order book of Rs 1,000 crore going into FY25, indicating strong demand for their electric cars.

It is worth noting that Gensol Engineering has historically focused on renewable energy, with solar EPC business revenues expected to clock in at Rs 2,000 crore this year, including the latest acquisition.

However, the company has now shifted its focus towards electric vehicles and aims to become a significant player in the space.

Singh said, “The last year, we were 100 percent just focused on renewable energy. But going forward, our company's also diversified into electric vehicle manufacturing. So in FY24, you would see revenue coming in from electric vehicle manufacturing too.”

Despite the company's recent acquisition and the strong order book going into FY25, Gensol Engineering has no plans for further inorganic growth in FY24.

Read Here | Avalon Technologies IPO: Shares debut on Dalal Street at Rs 431 apiece