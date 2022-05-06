EV fires took place due to defect in cells, battery designs and thermal management

The probe committee has identified defects in cells which could have caused fires in electric two-wheelers.

The government has received initial findings from the probe committee on electric vehicle fires. Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRPO) were roped in for an investigation, and the initial findings show that there was a failure of battery cells in all of the electric two-wheeler fire cases.

The expert teams have identified defects in cells in the case of the battery explosion that took place in the Nizamabad area of Hyderabad and also in the cases of Boom Motors and Pure EV. There are individual findings of each company.

Read Here:

There have been cases of fires in Ola scooter s and Okinawa scooters. Twenty Jitendra EV electric vehicles caught fire in a container. A Boom Motor scooter battery exploded, killing one person. A Pure EV scooter battery exploded, too.

So, individual findings would be shared with the companies, and the expert teams would work with each of these companies on what corrective action has to be taken, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

The sources said the government believes all the issues related to battery safety and quality with regard to these companies and even others can be resolved within a reasonable duration of time.

"The government is now working on preparing and strengthening testing norms and quality assurance norms for manufacturers. These new guidelines could be issued in the next two weeks or so," the sources said.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane had said that the government was revising automotive industry standards 156 to bring in latest testing technology.

He added that the government was talking to regulators in countries like South Korea, Germany, and Japan and would bring out testing standards and safety protocols in manufacturing in line with global standards.

The newly revised set of rules could be issued in the next few weeks.