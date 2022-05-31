Exclusive | EV makers may soon have to follow BIS standards for batteries

Taking cognizance of recent electric vehicle fires and the poor quality cells which may have caused these incidents, the consumer affairs ministry is soon likely to set standards for EV batteries, sources told CNBCTV18.

A senior consumer affairs ministry official shared that “there is a rising need to have proper standards and guidelines for the quality of EV batteries.”

“Absence of standardised guidelines for EV batteries needs to be addressed urgently and consumer affairs ministry has started stakeholder discussions with auto, auto ancillary (makers) and battery manufacturers and industry bodies,” the official added.

Sources also say that once “these battery standards are in place, they will also be included and will play a crucial role in finalising the contours of the flagship Battery Swapping Policy”.

NITI Aayog has already unveiled a draft of the proposed battery swapping policy in the public domain.

Recently, NITI Aayog too, in a discussion paper, had asked for BIS standards as a first step towards a battery swapping policy.

As concerns rise over safety of electric vehicles owing to the recent fire incidents, the “consumer affairs ministry via Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will lay out the said EV battery standards and they will be initially launched for two-wheelers — scooters and bicycles — and later expanded to four-wheelers,” the sources added.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standard body of India, is responsible for harmonious development of activities of standardisation, marking and quality certification of goods.

“The standards are likely to include specifications on size, connectors, specification and minimum quality of cells, capacity of the battery,” said the sources.

An Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) source had told CNBC-TV18 that while almost all companies submit grade-A cells for testing, many may not be necessarily using the same in all the vehicles produced and sold. The report had also highlighted issues with the battery management system used by many EV makers.

Separately, other government departments including roads and highways ministry and heavy industries ministry are working on revising testing and certification norms for EVs in the light of recent fires. The government is likely to come up with stringent quality control norms for battery cell testing.

At least eight incidents of fire on EVs were reported in a month between March and April in different parts of the country including forty electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles together catching fire in a transport container in Nashik, the biggest of such accidents.

CNBCTV18 had first reported on May 13 that Central Consumer Protection Authority, under the aegis of consumer affairs ministry, taking suo-moto action, has already issued notices to Pure EV and BOOM EV to explain the fire incidents based on adverse news reports.