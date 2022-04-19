EV fires: All testing norms for batteries, cells and battery management being revised

Amid growing concerns over safety issues around electric vehicles (EVs) owing to multiple fire incidents recently, all testing norms for batteries, cells and battery management are being revised, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

The government is holding a dialogue with companies whose vehicles were involved in the recent fire incidents, said the sources.

At least six incidents of fire on EVs have been reported in less than three weeks in different parts of the country.

Forty electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles , a venture of the Shah group, caught fire in a transport container in Nashik on April 9.

A fire incident took place on March 26 involving the S1 Pro model of Ola Electric in Dhanori area of Pune and another involving Praise Pro model of Okinawa in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.

On March 28, an incident was reported from Trichy in Tamil Nadu while another was reported on March 29 in Chennai where an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire.

Okinawa, Ola, Jitendra and Pure EV are being advised on steps that need to be taken to prevent such fires in future, said the sources, adding that if necessary, the government can issue directions to the makers.

The Centre is also revising standards for quality assurance and quality control at the manufacturers end, according to the sources. The revised guidelines on EV fires will take time as the report of expert committee is still awaited, they added.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had said that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should voluntarily recall the batches that have been involved in the recent accidents.

"Industry should voluntarily recall their batch," he had said in the exclusive interview. This was followed by Okinawa deciding to recall more than 3,000 of its scooters on April 16.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, while speaking in Lok Sabha on the EV fire cases on March 31, had said that the incidents may have taken place due to higher temperature.

He, however, had said that reports from expert committee were awaited for a final conclusion on the cause behind the fire.

"This is a very serious issue and we have ordered forensic investigation into each individual event," said Gadkari, adding that the government will take appropriate action after the exact technical reason behind the accidents is known.