EV fire: Govt widens probe; orders investigation into case of Jitendra Electric Vehicles

The government has widened the probe into the recent incidents of fires on electric vehicles (EVs), adding more experts to strengthen the team investigating the cases including that of Jitendra Electric Vehicles, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The team includes members from Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), and Indian Institute of Science, they added.

According to the sources, the Centre is conducting a comprehensive review of India's EV ecosystem including testing, standards, manufacturing, storage and transportation.

It is also looking at how low speed electric vehicles that do not need certification can be brought under the regulatory process.

The government is also having talks with companies, experts and testing agencies to discuss what action can be taken to improve electric vehicle safety and further push India's EV journey.

At least five incidents of fire on EVs have been reported in the last two weeks.

Forty electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles , a venture of the Shah group, caught fire in a transport container in Nashik on Saturday, the company told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

On March 28, an incident was reported from Trichy in Tamil Nadu while another was reported on March 29 in Chennai where an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while speaking in Lok Sabha on the EV fire cases on March 31, had said that the incidents may have taken place due to higher temperature. He, however, had said that reports from expert committee were awaited for a final conclusion on the cause behind the fire.

"This is a very serious issue and we have ordered forensic investigation into each individual events," said Gadkari, adding that the government will take appropriate action after the exact technical reason behind the accidents is known.