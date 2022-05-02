EV fire: Electric scooter goes up in flames in fourth incident involving Okinawa

In yet another fire incident involving an electric vehicle, an Okinawa scooter went up in flames in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on Saturday. This is the fourth incident of fire on Okinawa e-scooter.

The owner was driving the Okinawa Praise Pro scooter when the vehicle caught fire but fortunately, managed to escape without any injuries.

The company in a response said that the owner of the vehicle had not brought the scooter for servicing despite several reminders by the dealer.

At least eight incidents of fire on EVs have been reported in a month in different parts of the country including forty electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles together catching fire in a transport container in Nashik on April 9, the biggest of such accidents.

Amid growing concerns over safety issues around EVs owing to these incidents, all testing norms for batteries, cells and battery management are being revised, sources told CNBC-TV18 earlier.

The government is also holding a dialogue with companies whose vehicles were involved in the recent fire incidents.