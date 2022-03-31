EV fire: Cause could be higher temperature; awaiting reports for appropriate action, says Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while speaking in Lok Sabha on the recent electric scooter fire cases, on Thursday said that the incidents may have taken place due to higher temperature. He, however, said reports from expert committee were awaited for a final conclusion on the cause behind the fire.
"My apparent feeling is that these incidents are happening because of higher temperature but we are awaiting reports from expert committee," said Gadkari.
Four incidents of fire on electric vehicles (EVs) were reported in less than a week. A fire incident took place on March 26 in the S1 Pro model of Ola Electric scooter in Dhanori area of Pune and in Praise Pro model of Okinawa electric scooter in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. In less than five days, another incident was reported on Monday from Trichy in Tamil Nadu. A fourth incident was reported on March 29 in Chennai where an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire.
"This is a very serious issue and we have ordered forensic investigation into each individual events," said Gadkari, adding that the government will take appropriate action after exact technical reason behind the accident is known.
On Tuesday, in a discussion on the recent EV fire incidents, Abraham Joseph, chief technology officer (CTO), Bajaj Auto and Rashmi Urdhwareshe, former director, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) said that Indian temperatures were not suitable for electric vehicles and stressed on the importance of strict testing at the design level.