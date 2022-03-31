EV fire: Cause could be higher temperature; awaiting reports for appropriate action, says Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while speaking in Lok Sabha on the recent electric scooter fire cases, on Thursday said that the incidents may have taken place due to higher temperature. He, however, said reports from expert committee were awaited for a final conclusion on the cause behind the fire.

"My apparent feeling is that these incidents are happening because of higher temperature but we are awaiting reports from expert committee," said Gadkari.

"This is a very serious issue and we have ordered forensic investigation into each individual events," said Gadkari, adding that the government will take appropriate action after exact technical reason behind the accident is known.