EV fire cases lead to discomfort in potential buyers; rigorous validation must: Former ARAI director

Electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire can lead to chemical reactions owing to high external temperatures, said Rashmi Urdhwareshe, former director, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Tuesday, adding that there should be rigorous validation at the design end before products are launched.

Urdhwareshe was talking about the recent electric scooter fire cases reported in different parts of the country.

Urdhwareshe, in a discussion with CNBC-TV18, said that it was u nfortunate that such incidents were occurring at the early stage of EV penetration in the country and added that they lead to discomfort in the minds of prospective users.

She, however, said an investigation into the incidents will lead to updation of standards but added that it was t oo early to decide the outcome of accidents from a company's perspective.

"The EV ecosystem is coming up with novel ideas, which should be absorbed by the industry," she added.

Abraham Joseph, chief technology officer (CTO), Bajaj Auto, also said that Indian conditions are stressful to EVs owing to extremities in temperature and that battery packs -- the primary source of energy for vehicles - need to be used with care as per design in order to avoid safety hazards.

On Wednesday, Member of Parliament GK Vasan asked Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, about electric vehicles catching fires and demanded manufacturers to be doubly careful.