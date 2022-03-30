EV fire: Battery packs coming into India not designed for Indian market, says Ather Energy

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, talking about the recent electric scooter fire cases, on Wednesday said that many electric vehicle (EV) battery packs coming into India are not designed for the Indian market and weather conditions.

Mehta, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that companies were not taking enough time to design products, implying that there was a need to test enough before the launch.

"Base testing standards of government bodies will never cover all real world situations," said Mehta, adding that there isn't enough knowledge in the Indian ecosystem about various aspects.

"Sound, design and tech will take time and investment from companies," he added.