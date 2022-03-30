EV fire: Battery packs coming into India not designed for Indian market, says Ather Energy

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, talking about the recent electric scooter fire cases, on Wednesday said that many electric vehicle (EV) battery packs coming into India are not designed for the Indian market and weather conditions.
A fire incident took place on March 26 in the S1 Pro model of Ola Electric scooter in Dhanori area of Pune and in Praise Pro model of Okinawa electric scooter at Vellore in Tamil Nadu. In less than five days, another incident was reported on March 29 in Chennai where an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire.
Mehta, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that companies were not taking enough time to design products, implying that there was a need to test enough before the launch.
"Base testing standards of government bodies will never cover all real world situations," said Mehta, adding that there isn't enough knowledge in the Indian ecosystem about various aspects.
"Sound, design and tech will take time and investment from companies," he added.
On Tuesday, in a discussion on the recent EV fire incidents, Abraham Joseph, chief technology officer (CTO), Bajaj Auto and Rashmi Urdhwareshe, former director, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) said that Indian temperatures were not suitable for electric vehicles and stressed on the importance of strict testing at the design level.