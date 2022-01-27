EV companies on hiring spree to meet rising demand; freshers wanted

As the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) soars around the world with national subsidies and promotional policies charging up demand, companies are trying to get more hands on deck. General Motors recently announced that it would be hiring more than 8,000 new employees, mostly in technical positions to focus on autonomous and electrical vehicles.

But it is not just foreign automobile giants that are undertaking hiring exercises. Across India, startups that are focused on making two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles are also in the process of ramping up their hiring.

A significant portion of this hiring is also coming in the form of freshers and women, something that OEMs have often shied away from in the past. But with production lines and company structures having changed in new age EV companies, things are much different. TeamLease Services’ data shows that about 80 percent of the new staff two-wheeler EV startups are hiring comprises freshers, and 20 percent are experienced employees.

“The data we have received from clients we are working within the automotive space shows that electric vehicle (EV) start-ups (especially in the two-wheeler space) are hiring a lot of freshers, not because they cannot afford experienced talent but because they don’t need experienced talent,” Indranil Ghosh, Vice-President and Business Head at TeamLease Services shared with Financial Express.

The new push towards the electrification of vehicles has introduced a greater need for talent in the automobile industry at all levels. While electrification is not going to be achieved overnight, major companies are finally realising that switching from internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles that guzzle fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives is not just good for the environment but also for their bottom line. And what’s good for the bottom line will attract attention and investment in good governance.