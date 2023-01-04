EV charging service provider Statiq wins REIL contract for 253 chargers in 4 highways

The EV chargers will be for four highways connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut-Gangotri, Chennai-Bellary, and Mangaldai-Wakro. The company currently has several chargers operating in Jaipur, Beawar, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur. Statiq will also do the maintenance for the next three years.

Electric vehicle charging services provider Statiq recently bagged a contract from Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd (REIL) to supply 253 fast EV chargers for four key highway projects connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut-Gangotri, Chennai-Bellary, and Mangaldai-Wakro. The company currently has several chargers operating in Jaipur, Beawar, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur.

With this, Statiq aims to ensure a reliable, affordable, and accessible four-wheeler charging network along these corridors. Statiq stated in a statement that even though this is an outright sale, it would continue to maintain the equipment's overall quality and maintenance for the next three years.

For this tender, REIL required an assortment of 210 fast chargers with a charging capacity of at least 50 kW and 43 additional fast chargers with a charging capacity of at least 100 kW for four-wheelers.

According to Aman Rehman, Head of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Statiq, "Statiq is keen on participating in all initiatives for electrifying India and upgrading its motor choices. The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) space is going to be playing a critical role in helping the nation make a smooth transition from conventional ICE vehicles to eco-friendly EVs."

"The transition will become a reality only when there is a strong network of charge points. And, at Statiq, we are keeping an eye on any such project that we can be part of, such as winning this vital tender at REIL, to further this cause," said Rehman.

“REIL has been very active on the e-mobility front in India and it is an honour to win a tender with such a forward-thinking PSU. We are looking forward to helping countless 4-wheelers stay charged while travelling across these high-speed corridors," he continued.