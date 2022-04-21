EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured in Hyderabad

An explosion in an electric vehicle (EV) battery claimed one life and left two others injured in Hyderabad. The incident took place two days ago. It follows at least six cases of fires on EVs that were reported in less than a month.

The police have registered an FIR against the e-scooter manufacturer Pure EV. This is the third incident of fire involving Pure EV.

The owners of the scooter had put the detachable battery on charge but it exploded after a few hours of charging.

Pure EV in a statement said that it is fully cooperating with the local authorities and seeking complete details from the users.

"We deeply regret the incident and offer condolences to the family of the victim," it said.

The company said that it did not have any record of the sale of the vehicle or service by the user in the database and that it was exploring if the scooter was purchased through a second-hand sale.

So far three Pure EV, one Ola Electric, two Okinawa and 20 Jitendra EV scooters have caught fire in about three weeks.

An Okinawa Autotech dealership burnt down to ashes in Tamil Nadu on April 18 owing to a reported fire in an e-scooter belonging to the company. However, the company clarified later that the incident took place due to an electric short-circuit.

Forty electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles , a venture of the Shah group, caught fire in a transport container in Nashik on April 9.

A fire incident took place on March 26 involving the S1 Pro model of Ola Electric in Dhanori area of Pune and another involving Praise Pro model of Okinawa in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.

On March 28, an incident was reported from Trichy in Tamil Nadu while another was reported on March 29 in Chennai where an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire.