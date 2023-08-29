Escorts Kubota considering sale of its railway business: Exclusive

Tractor manufacturer Escorts Kubota is considering the sale of its railway business in order to concentrate on its core tractor business, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Sources further said that the company is in talks with investors for a possible sale of its railway business.

Over the last few months, stocks of railway and railway-related companies have seen a sharp surge, resulting in the market capitalisation of stocks like Texmaco and Titagarh Wagons tripling over the last five months.

One must take note of the fact that Kubota Corporation, which is now the promoter entity of the tractor manufacturer, has no notable presence in the railways segment.

For financial year 2023, Escorts Kubota's railway business reported revenue of Rs 842 crore, which was a growth of 33 percent from the previous financial year.

As of the financial year 2023, Escorts Kubota's railway business comprised of 10 percent of the overall topline. Its share has tripled over the last decade. Around financial year 2014, the same business had a share of just 3.1 percent of the overall topline.

In response to CNBC-TV18's queries, Escorts Kubota's management said that the railways business sale plan news is speculative in nature and they would not want to comment on the same. They further said that they keep exploring options for various businesses.

Shares of Escorts Kubota are currently at the day's low, currently trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 3,012. The stock is trading close to its all-time high.