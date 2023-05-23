Escorts Kubota hikes tractor prices second time in six months

Escorts Kubota Ltd is one of India’s leading engineering conglomerates with diversified business into three different segments – Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), Escorts Construction Equipment (ECE) and Railway Equipment Division (RED).

Escorts Kubota’s Agri Machinery Business Division shall be increasing the prices of its tractors from June 2023. The price hike is to partially offset the impact of cost inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies, the company said.

On May 10, Escorts said that its domestic tractor market share slipped 47 bps YoY to 10.9 percent in Q4 and there has been some impact of unseasonal rains. The company expects Q1 to be flat. In April, the company’s total sales also fell by 9.1 percent with exports seeing a slump of more than 51 percent YoY.

Escorts Kubota saw an above-estimated performance during the March quarter. Its operating profit declined 6.2 per cent from last year to Rs 236 crore while its margin dipped 270 bps YoY. The company will have to adopt an aggressive pricing strategy to regain its lost market share, which will weigh on margin recovery, Kotak Instl Equities said in a brokerage note this month.