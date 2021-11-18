Escorts-Kubota deal: We get technology and create an institution from this deal, says Nikhil Nanda

Japanese tractor major Kubota on Thursday announced that it will increase its shareholding in Escorts. Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and MD of Escorts and Yuichi Kitao, President and Representative Director at Kubota Corporation, shared their perspectives.

“With this deal, not only do we get technology, but we also create an institution out of Escorts. Escorts will get the best of processes, we will have global access to markets through Kubota's distribution network and the future will only create excitement from all aspects,” said Nanda.

In terms of the stake-sale, Nanda said, “There is no intention, whatsoever, to sell any shares from the Nanda family. We are totally committed.”

“We are doubling down on the vision of what Kubota and Escorts will build together. With today’s transaction, I feel proud that we are going to institutionalise and the Escorts’ flag will always stand tall in the domestic market and the international market,” he stated.

“Kubota plans to expand the scope of collaboration from tractors to the entire machinery business like harvesters, machinery and engines. I am excited to make business much bigger with Escorts,” said Yuichi Kitao.

“With this deal, we are making one entity, one value, one vision, one goalpost. Now our aspiration is to create a leadership position in the next five-ten years. Between Kubota and Escorts we are building a medium-term business plan,” Nanda explained.

India and Japan coming together – this partnership will create one of the most powerful platforms of production in the agriculture space beyond tractors, he added.

“There are other components and aggregates for tractors and harvesters that we will look at. Kubota is very strong in the mini-excavators. That is another aspect that we are going to evaluate and assess how we can create a market for that in India,” Nanda continued.

