Epsilon Advanced Materials’ new US plant to create 1,500 jobs, power 1 million EVs

The unit will customise the anode materials for specific cell chemistries and generate more than $500 million in revenue at full capacity by 2031. The facility is expected to be commissioned by 2026.

Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM), a battery materials maker, on Monday announced that it will set up a new manufacturing unit in the US with an investment of $650 million (around Rs 5,330 crore).

The company claims that this new manufacturing unit will help create more than 1,500 direct and indirect jobs and will provide critical battery materials to power more than 1 million electric vehicles.

The company, in a statement, said that it will establish a synthetic graphite anode manufacturing facility in the US to supply high-capacity anode materials produced through green technologies. The unit will produce 50,000 TPA of synthetic graphite anode materials for electric vehicle batteries using green technologies, it added.