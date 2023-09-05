CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsEndurance Technologies thrives despite volatile European market, predicts margin growth

Endurance Technologies thrives despite volatile European market, predicts margin growth

Despite the volatility in Europe, Endurance Technologies remains optimistic about improving margins and the promising future of electric vehicles. With a healthy EV order book and a commitment to financial prudence, Endurance Technologies appears well-prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever-evolving European auto market.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 5, 2023 4:58:52 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Gehaney, the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Endurance Technologies, shed light on the company's perspective on the European automotive market and their strategies for the future.

Gehaney began by acknowledging that the European market remains a mixed bag with significant volatility. Despite the volatile environment, Gehaney expressed optimism about the future, stating that margins in Europe are expected to improve.
“From hereon, we can only improve on margins,” he said.
In a prudent financial move, Gehaney disclosed that the company has no intentions of taking on more debt for fresh capital expenditure (capex). This decision reflects Endurance Technologies' commitment to maintaining financial stability and its ability to fund expansion plans through internal resources and cash flows.
Shifting gears to discuss the electric vehicle (EV) segment in Europe, Gehaney noted that while EVs are gaining traction, internal combustion engines (ICE) are facing challenges.
“We are doing pretty well on EV sector as far as picking up new orders is concerned. We will be encashing upon these opportunities,” he said.
Also Read | Jupiter Wagons to enter EV market with electric commercial vehicles in early 2024
This observation aligns with the global trend towards electric mobility, as consumers and regulators prioritize cleaner and more sustainable transportation options.
Endurance Technologies anticipates slightly better margins for EV products compared to ICE vehicles. This underscores the company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the growing demand for electric vehicles.
Gehaney highlighted the positive momentum observed in the European EV space. This upward trend suggests that Endurance Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for EV components and systems.
Endurance Technologies has a robust order book in the EV sector, currently standing at Rs 600 crore. This substantial order backlog reflects the company's capability to secure contracts and its strong positioning in the evolving electric vehicle market.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Electric VehiclesEndurance Technologies

Recommended Articles

View All
Car dealers see a tenuous recovery in sales in rural India, shows FADA data

Car dealers see a tenuous recovery in sales in rural India, shows FADA data

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh

Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh

Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Escorts Kubota to hike tractor prices from September 16

Escorts Kubota to hike tractor prices from September 16

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

VE Commercial Vehicles faces export challenges amid South Asian market pressures, says MD & CEO

VE Commercial Vehicles faces export challenges amid South Asian market pressures, says MD & CEO

Sept 4, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X