In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Gehaney, the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Endurance Technologies , shed light on the company's perspective on the European automotive market and their strategies for the future.

Gehaney began by acknowledging that the European market remains a mixed bag with significant volatility. Despite the volatile environment, Gehaney expressed optimism about the future, stating that margins in Europe are expected to improve.

“From hereon, we can only improve on margins,” he said.

In a prudent financial move, Gehaney disclosed that the company has no intentions of taking on more debt for fresh capital expenditure (capex). This decision reflects Endurance Technologies' commitment to maintaining financial stability and its ability to fund expansion plans through internal resources and cash flows.

Shifting gears to discuss the electric vehicle (EV) segment in Europe, Gehaney noted that while EVs are gaining traction, internal combustion engines (ICE) are facing challenges.

“We are doing pretty well on EV sector as far as picking up new orders is concerned. We will be encashing upon these opportunities,” he said.

Also Read | Jupiter Wagons to enter EV market with electric commercial vehicles in early 2024

This observation aligns with the global trend towards electric mobility, as consumers and regulators prioritize cleaner and more sustainable transportation options.

Endurance Technologies anticipates slightly better margins for EV products compared to ICE vehicles. This underscores the company's strategic focus on capitalizing on the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Gehaney highlighted the positive momentum observed in the European EV space. This upward trend suggests that Endurance Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for EV components and systems.

Endurance Technologies has a robust order book in the EV sector, currently standing at Rs 600 crore. This substantial order backlog reflects the company's capability to secure contracts and its strong positioning in the evolving electric vehicle market.

For more details, watch the accompanying video