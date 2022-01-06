Endurance Tech engaging with OEMs to seize EV opportunity; says chip shortage still a concern

Endurance Technologies is actively engaged with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as electric vehicle (EV) segment will play a big part in growth, Ramesh Gehaney, ED & COO, told CNBC-TV18. Gehaney is confident of EV numbers growing exponentially with increase in penetration. He explained that the company is well-placed to fulfil new orders in this respect.

"We are in active discussions with probably all of the OEMs where our product verticals are used and especially in brakes, suspension. We are also doing casting components. So we are definitely well-placed with our OEMs as far as discussions, procurement or acquisition of new orders are concerned," he said.

"Since the base of electric vehicles is a bit too small right now - although if we can put a mathematical expression to those numbers, they're definitely growing four times - it's difficult to put a number to that or difficult to put a quantifiable revenue target on that because once the penetration happens for all the segments, then the numbers would grow exponentially," he added.

On chip shortage, Gehaney mentioned that the issue has improved, however it is still not fully sorted.

"The chip manufacturers have probably raised the allocation throughout industry. So I would say, chip situation has improved, but the shortage is not going to go away that soon. This is going to stay up till late this year," he said.

On revenue, Gehaney said that 22 percent of revenue comes from Europe. Hence he expects margin to be under pressure due to lower volumes.

"If I look into my current revenue distribution, it's approximately 22 percent which comes from Europe, which was earlier 30 percent. Regarding how will it impact the margins, when the volumes are down, all you can do is keep an eye on your cost and that's something that we are doing fairly well till now. The margins will continue to remain in pressure if the volumes keep on dropping like this in Europe," he mentioned.

He mentioned that the company is certainly open for inorganic opportunities.

"We never fall shy of new acquisitions as long as it makes sense to our business model. So we are definitely in touch with many people on this and as we go forward, I'm sure something would come forward," he said.

Watch the video for the full interview.