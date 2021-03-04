Workers return at Toyota Kirloskar's Bidadi plant; union says protest on

Two days after it announced that protesting workers at its factory had called off their strike, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) told CNBC-TV18 that 3,150 of the company's 3,350 unionised workers have returned to work on Thursday (March 4).

TKM has asked all workers to return to work at the Bidadi plant by March 5.

While a majority of the workers are now back at work, the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Workers Union said their protest hasn't ceased. In fact, the union today gave a 14-day notice to the company, post it will go on strike again lest discussions on their demands don't take place.

Also read: Honda to sell limited batch of level 3 self-driving cars

The bone of contention in the ongoing tussle between the management and workers at the plant is the sudden increase in workload at the factory. TKM Workers' Union joint secretary, Gangadhar NM said when work resumed after the COVID-19 related disruptions, the company raised production targets at the Bidadi factory from 150 units to 180 units a day.

"We are demanding that there should be discussion on workload and production requirements. How can the same strength of manpower suddenly produce more?", he added.

On November 10, TKM announced a lock-out at its factory for unionised workers. The Karnataka labour department has been mediating discussions between the workers' union and the management.

Also read: Passenger vehicle sale likely to stay robust, feel dealers

While the company said the union has signed an undertaking accepting the production requirements at the factory and also agreeing to maintain "utmost discipline" inside and outside the factory, the union denies signing any such undertaking before the labour authorities.

Karnataka's labour minister confirmed that an undertaking was signed and given to the company, but the union maintains no office bearer of the union has signed the document, and it has instead been signed by certain members of the executive committee of the union without the knowledge of the TKM Employees Union.

The union for its part said while workers have returned to work due to financial compulsions, after not being paid for nearly fourth months, they will continue to protest unfair workload and suspensions of 74 members after shift hours.

Also read: Bajaj Auto launches electric-start version of Platina 100 motorcycle for Rs 53,920