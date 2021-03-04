Workers return at Toyota Kirloskar's Bidadi plant; union says protest on Updated : March 04, 2021 06:46 PM IST The union today gave a 14-day notice to the company, post it will go on strike again lest discussions on their demands don't take place. The bone of contention in the ongoing tussle between the management and workers at the plant is the sudden increase in workload at the factory. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply