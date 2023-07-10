The company plans to equip its centres with exclusive Amigo IoT integrations, Arcade arenas, and more in the near future. As part of its expansion, EMotorad projects to cross 20,000 sales from its network of pan-India offline stores.
EMotorad, a homegrown manufacturer of electric bicycles and e-bike conversion kits, on Monday, launched its exclusive brand experience centres in Delhi and Bengaluru. The company, which claims to have seen impressive sales performance in the online market, is now expanding its offline presence to offer customers an offline brand experience.
The company, with the launch of these flagship stores, said it aims to cement its position as India’s "largest and most trusted electric cycle manufacturer" in the e-mobility market. EMotorad, in a statement, said that this expansion will allow it to engage directly with consumers, better understand their needs and expectations, and strengthen its relationship with the consumers.
The company plans to equip its centres with exclusive Amigo IoT integrations, Arcade arenas, and more in the near future. As part of its expansion, EMotorad projects to cross 20,000 sales from its network of pan-India offline stores. Combined with its online sales figures, this puts the company in a robust position in the market.
EMotorad said it has initiated its offline expansion with exclusive brand outlets in metros that resonate with the spirit of youth and adventure. The company plans to enter more cities in a phased manner and sees strong growth potential in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets over the next five years.
Kunal Gupta, CEO of EMotorad, said, “Our exclusive outlets will introduce people to the exciting new world of e-biking like never before. We will showcase three exciting ranges of e-bikes and accessories, with spectacular augmented reality-based modules that are sure to leave our customers spellbound.”
The Delhi Experience Centre is located in Jhandelwalan extension of Central Delhi, while the Bengaluru Experience Centre is located in the Jayanagar Area. Both stores feature an extensive lineup of products and accessories for customers to explore and try out.
EMotorad, which has already acquired a large customer base across India through its online presence and existing dealer network, has implemented new strategies for store enablement and training to make it easier for customers to book test rides and get information on its products.
